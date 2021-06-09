HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The latest addition to the academic programs at Long Island University-Brooklyn created in partnership with Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation just got another star-studded boost.

Today (June 9), Megan Thee Stallion announced her plans to provide a four-year scholarship with tuition fully paid for a student wishing to pursue their degree at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University’s Brooklyn campus. The inaugural semester of the school will begin in the fall of 2021.

The news comes weeks after renowned producer and Hip-Hop educator 9th Wonder announced that he would be joining the school along with other veteran musicians as a visiting professor, teaching courses on how to create an album and about the history of Hip-Hop.

Megan Thee Stallion has always been a steadfast believer in the benefits of education. The Houston, Texas native is currently working towards her degree in health care administration at Texas Southern University while working hard as one of the top rappers in the industry. “Getting an education is incredibly important to me,” Megan said via a statement. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose.”

In addition to the scholarship, she also announced that she’ll be taking part in the school’s “Industry Expert Speaker Series”, which will give enrolled students at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment guidance on how to move forward in their careers in those industries. Those interested in the scholarship can apply here. The deadline is July 15.

Megan Thee Stallion To Provide Scholarship For Roc Nation School was originally published on hiphopwired.com

