Big Meech Wins Sentence Reduction, Granted Early Release

It appears that B.M.F. co-founder Big Meech is finally getting his wish for an early release.

According to an exclusive report by Allhiphop.com, on Monday (Jun 14), U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson agreed to reduce Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s prison sentence from 360 months to 324 months resulting in a 3-year sentence reduction.

Flenory, who was convicted of running a nationwide Continual Criminal Enterprise, and Conspiracy To Launder Money Instruments which raked in over $270 million in drug proceeds from the late ’90s until the Feds took down B.M.F. in 2007, reduction comes months after a judge denied his request for release four times after Flenory cited his request was due to his elevated risk of catching the coronavirus upon learning that his brother and codefendant, Southwest T, was released from his 25-year prison sentence to home confinement due to the risk.

Big Meech‘s upcoming release comes after the former street entrepreneur met the criteria for a sentence reduction under USSG amendments 782 and 788, which revised the drug quantity and chemical quantity tables for all drug offenses. According to the new sentencing guidelines that can be applied to drug cases prior to November 1, 2014, Meech is eligible after serving nearly 16 years in prison with minimal issues and making positive changes during that time.

According to the report, since beginning his sentence, Meech has earned his GED, and completed a 24-month special management program, in addition to finishing health awareness, money management, and parenting classes. He also revealed he wanted to start a new program called “Build More Families” to rebrand B.M.F. and Meech has helped with community events, back-to-school drives, and basketball contests – all from behind the walls.

Big Meech is scheduled to be released in 2028.

