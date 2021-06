HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Maria called into the Mo Show to talk to Mo Quick about her son’s alleged drug addiction. When Mo Quick called Matt it was apparent that he was currently taking drugs and not willing to stop… Take a listen to see how the conversation went…

Do you have any advice for Maria or Matt??? COMMENT BELOW

FOLLOW @MoQuickATL ^_^

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: