Are you the biggest Young Thug fan in Atlanta? If so, here’s your chance to win Birthday Bash ATL 25 tickets! Just take our Young Thug quiz and you will be qualified to win!

RELATED: TICKETS ON SALE: Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Stadium July 17th

TAKE THE QUIZ BELOW:

RELATED: 5 Reasons You Can’t Miss Birthday Bash ATL 25

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: