5 Reasons You Can’t Miss Birthday Bash ATL 25

We’ve announced the summer’s most highly anticipated music event, Birthday Bash ATL 25. Here are 5 solid reasons why you don’t wanna miss Birthday Bash ATL 25

1. Concerts Are Finally BACK!

It’s been over a year since we’ve been allowed to go to concerts and party with our friends, but that time is finally back! As the city of Atlanta continues to open up, get ready for Birthday Bash ATL 25 July 17th! What better way to celebrate your new freedom than to catch some of the biggest Hip-Hop artists in the world perform in the Meeca of the culture! You might wanna get your tickets now, you’re not the only person reading this :)

2. New Location!

This year we’re moving the show outside to Center Parc Stadium. Since we’re celebrating 25 years, we had to do it bigger than ever!

3. Biggest Show Ever

This will be the biggest Birthday Bash ATL ever! Center Parc Stadium is the biggest venue to ever host Birthday Bash ATL! This means more performances, more people, more FOMO! Get your tickets now!

4. The Surprise Guests Will Be Amazing

Every year at Birthday Bash ATL, some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop pop up on the show, and this year will be no different! We can’t speak on who is going to surprise the stage this year, but we promise you, YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS IT!

What we do know is Lil Baby, who will be headlining the show, said he’s about to do something Birthday Bash ATL has ever seen! Click here to see the Birthday Bash ATL 25 performers!

5. Biggest Party Weekend Of The Year In Atlanta

Everyone in Atlanta knows that Birthday Bash Weekend is an absolute movie!! After the show be sure to find the after party spots because the city will be packed!!

