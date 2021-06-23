HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown has been accused of smacking a woman’s weave off. The R&B crooner and slander magnet allegedly hit a woman in the back of the head, but he’s claiming it’s all a lie.

TMZ reports that Brown has been accused of battery, and police responded to the singer’s San Fernando Valley crib this past weekend where the incident supposedly happened.

The cops took a report where the victim claimed Brown’s slapped her hard enough to make part of her weave come out. However, she didn’t have any visible injuries beyond the off-kilter weave. Brown was not arrested, but he had reportedly was not present by the time the police arrived.

According to The Wrap, the incident will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.If the case is seen all the way through, it would be a misdemeanor charge. But Brown is already calling everything a lie.

“YALL SO DAMN [CAP] [laughing emojis],” wrote Chris Brown on his Instagram Stories. And that’s been the extent of his comments, so far.

Brown has been shadowed with a “domestic abuser” title since before he pleaded guilty to beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009. And Twitter is always sure to remind you if you happened to forgot.

But dude still has plenty of defenders.

Chris Brown Accused Of Smacking Woman’s Weave Off was originally published on hiphopwired.com

