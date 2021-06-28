The Morning Hustle
Bow Wow VERZUZ Soulja Boy: ‘The Morning Hustle’ Recap

The world was thankful when VERZUZ was introduced last year to get us through the pandemic, but we all knew the vibe would go off on another level once the competition could become a full concert-style battle. That’s what happened with the Bow Wow VERZUZ Soulja Boy show, with both 2000s rap veterans putting on an unforgettable show.

Thankfully, our very own Angie Ange was in the building and came back to deliver a raving recap for The Morning Hustle.

From what generations they respectively represent in rap to which of the two had more artist development, Ang had some interesting perspectives in her review. In addition to some dope insight on what it meant for fellow ’00s rap star Romeo to make a cameo as well, you also find some caller reactions that you might actually agree with.

Watch Angie Ang give the full review from her perspective at the Bow Wow VERZUZ Soulja Boy battle, and let us know who you think won:

 

