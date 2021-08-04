HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The wack juice continues to be poured on R. Kelly. He now claims his finances are in shambles weeks away from a major trial starting.

As spotted on Page Six the Pied Piper Of Pee-Pee is in a place far more sunken that any of his fans or haters have imagined. Earlier this week he appeared in Brooklyn federal court for a hearing. During the proceedings his lawyer revealed that The R is hurting financially. “His finances are depleted,” said Devereaux Cannick. “I ask the court to give him daily copies of the transcripts.” He also stated that the Chicago, Illinois native has gotten severely out of shape while behind bars. “We need measurements for appropriate attire for his trial,” he said. “We’re trying to get his measurements. How can we take his size?” To which Judge Ann Donnelly retorted sharply “I’m not taking his size.”

Outside of the courthouse Cannick gave The New York Post some insight on how his client is doing. “He is tired of hearing allegations,” he explained. “He knows the truth and I think it’s very frustrating for him to hear these allegations and know the truth is out there and he just wants it to unfold. He believes that when folks are under oath and being examined we would be able to get to the truth”.

R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial is set to start Wednesday, August 18. If found guilty the singer could face 10 years to life in prison if convicted of the federal charges.

Photo: Cook County Department of Corrections

Penniless Piper: R. Kelly Says He’s Broke Weeks Before Trial Starts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: