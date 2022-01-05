Watch: Netflix Releases Trailer For Upcoming Limited Series ‘Archive 81’ Based Upon A Fictional Horror Podcast

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix’s upcoming limited series Archive 81 is based upon a podcast, which launched in 2018 and ran for three seasons. The streaming platform released the trailer for its latest supernatural thriller starring Mamoudou Athie.

Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner, portrayed by Athie, who takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. He finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras, who is played by Dina Shihabi, and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

One job restoring damaged videotapes gets Dan Turner pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving a missing director and a demonic cult. The trailer reveals secrets that haunt Turner’s workplace and lead to Melody’s mysterious fate.

The series also features Ariana Neal, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan and Evan Jongikeit. The limited series includes eight episodes, and by the looks of the trailer, not a minute is wasted diving into the terrifying story.

Archive 81 is inspired by a podcast, of the same name, which debuted in 2018. It describes itself as a fiction podcast about horror, cities, and the subconscious. The podcast’s co-creators Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell will serve as co-producers on the upcoming Netflix series.

The trailer leaves viewers enticed to discover what happens next. Will you be tuned in?

Watch the supernatural mystery series streaming on Netflix Jan. 14. Be sure to check out the trailer below.

