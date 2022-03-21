HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The Atlanta Falcons will send Quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts for 2022 third-round pick, per sources. This is a chance for the Colts to upgrade at the position after trading former QB Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders this NFL off-season. The news was first reported by Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer and on The Pat McAfee Show.

Ryan, 36, brings a wealth of experience including winning NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2008 and NFL MVP in 2016, leading the Falcons to Super Bowl LI in a losing effort against the New England Patriots. The 14-year veteran threw for over 3,400 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. In his career, Ryan ranks 8th in all-time passing yards with 59,735 and 9th with 367 touchdowns.

With Jonathan Taylor and a good offensive line, could the Colts have the quarterback to lead them to the playoffs and a possible Super Bowl?

Related: Indianapolis Colts add Reggie Wayne, Cato June and others to coaching staff

Related: Colts legend Peyton Manning takes his place at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Report: Atlanta Falcons Trade Quarterback Matt Ryan To Colts was originally published on hot963.com