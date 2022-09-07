HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Scary news in the Atlanta area, a truck is in flames on I-285. The truck appears to have blocked two right lanes and the shoulder.

Pedestrians on the scene found the driver of the truck at the top of the hill in disbelief and unharmed. There has not been any report on what made the truck burst into flames. Commuters passing I-285, South of Hollowell Pkwy (Exit 12) have been instructed to drive with caution.

More news to come as the story develops.

ATL: Truck Burst Into Flames On I-285, Driver Makes It Out Alive [Video] was originally published on majicatl.com