Trina To Be Awarded The ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Hip Hop’s biggest night is heating up with the addition of legendary music icons and a dynamic slate of performers at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. This week (September 22), BET tapped rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur Trina as the 2022 recipient of the I Am Hip Hop Award. Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe, the annual show premieres Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” said Trina. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

Trinais a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends­ and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop’s biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.”

In addition, newly announced performers include Hip Hop heavyweights French Montana, Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E and Pusha T. They’re set to blaze the stage alongside additional performers Armani White, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla,and Moneybagg Yo, with more names to be announced.

Previously announced nominees include Drake, who leads with 14 nominations followed by Ye with an impressive 10 nods, and Kendrick Lamar with 9. Future rounds out the top four with an impressive eight nods. Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole are tied, with each earning six nods. Other notable nominations include Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, Tems, and Young Thug, each of whom received three nominations. Benny The Butcher, City Girls, Fivio Foreign, Glorilla, Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas and Usher received two nominations each.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

Trina To Be Awarded The ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com