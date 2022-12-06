Gabrielle Union’s Unbothered Clap Back Catches Lil Boosie’s Attention!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

An old clap back from Gabrielle Union on Jemele Hill’s Unbothered podcast is making its rounds on social media again and has suddenly caught the attention of rapper Lil Boosie, and he has a lot to say about it.

We all know how opinionated Lil Boosie has been when it comes to homosexuality and his views on Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, and their daughter Zaya Wade. He felt as though because Zaya is a minor, she should be exposed or allowed to make certain decisions about her body in relation to trans-rights and dressing in a way that she feels comfortable.

Neither Dwayne Wade or wife Gabrielle Union-Wade have said much regarding the rappers public comments and interviews made about Zaya, Lil Was X and other minors but when prompted during a resurfaced interview with Jemele Hill, Union decided to clap back.

“You’ve got a lot of d-ck on your mind…Is there something you want to go ahead and tell us?”- Gabrielle Union

Rapper Lil Boosie may have missed the sound bite the first time but since the resurfaced clip has now gone viral again, the self-proclaimed”bad ass” made sure to respond via Twitter.

Seems like Boosie is stuck on being strong and wrong. Can you blame Gabrielle Union for defending her family and taking up for her child? Listen to the full Lo Down with Lore’l below and let us know your thoughts.

