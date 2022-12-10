HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

According to Philly Scoophall, Philly rapper OT7 Quanny has been reportedly shot and hospitalized. A Reddit post surfaced on the internet that had OT7 Quanny pictured in a hospital bed being carted into the emergency room.

OT7 Quanny was a part of the notable “Zoo Gang” in Penntown projects in North Philadelphia. Earlier in the year, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner stated that indictments were coming to multiple gangs in Philadelphia, Zoo gang being one of them.

More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: 10 Women You Didn’t Know Meek Mill Dated [Photos!]

RELATED: Philly Remembers The Life Of Meechie Hoe [Photos]

RELATED: Philly Rapper Dark Lo Sentenced To 7 Years For Witness Intimidation

Report: Philly Rapper Ot7 Quanny Allegedly Shot was originally published on wrnbhd2.com