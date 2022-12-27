Pour One Out: Popular Retailer Eastbay To Close At End Of The Year

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Eastbay, a staple of ’90s and early ’00s sneaker and apparel culture, is shutting its doors at the end of the month.

“We are saying goodbye to Eastbay at the end of December 2022,” a statement on the company’s website read. “We encourage you to shop at champssports.com to find great deals for your athletic shoes, clothing, and more.”

Founded in 1980, Eastbay became a culture point for burgeoning sneakers heads when their monthly catalog was shipped out every month. Kids and teens alike would get the latest issue, learn release dates for cdesired kicks and more. In many spaces, the Eastbay magazine was a monthly grail for those trying to get their hands on the latest sneakers without going to the mall or a brick-and-mortar retailer.

“It was my bible as a kid,” NBA star P.J. Tucker said of the brand in a 2014 Los Angeles Times interview. “I could talk about Eastbay all day.”

Through the magazine’s pages, fans could find images of what retailers were cooking up for the year, including sports apparel, sneakers, clothes and more, down to the tiniest detail. The seasonal catalog became a talking point for kids. Bring an Eastbay magazine to class, and everyone began hoping and wishing which shoe they could claim as their own.

An end of an era, indeed.

