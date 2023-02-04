Breadwinner Kane Sits With Hot 107.9 Atl’s Own Moran The Man For Atlanta After Dark !

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The one and only Breadwinner Kane stopped by Hot 107.9 to talk with Moran The Man about his new single “POP IT.” It debuted on streaming platforms January 27, 2023. The single features hip hop heavy weight Sauce Walka and rising artist SauceWoodWinnin and just charted at number 30 on ITunes for the Hip Hop/Rap genre! Kane is an artist who appreciates lyricism and progression within the artwork that others create. This current single gives us the melodic smooth vibes with a small sampled remix inspired by the late Gangsta Boo’s “Where Dem Dollas At.” Keep it locked on Hot 107.9’s Atlanta after Dark segment with Moran tha Man to catch the full interview!

Be sure to stream the new single and stay tuned for up coming tours, shows and more!

Follow @kanebwa on social media

https://youtu.be/FkfE2JS-yoE