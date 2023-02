HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

RADIO ONE ATLANTA WELCOMES THE DENNIS LAW FIRM “ARTIST COLLECTIVE” HIGHLIGHTING LOCAL ATLANTA BLACK ARTIST.

THIS EDITION WILL FEATURE ARTIST AND ARTWORK FROM ALL OVER ATLANTA; UNDER THE THEME OF BLACK HISTORY NOW: CELEBRATING OUR CULTURE OUR HISTORY.

THE CELEBRATION AND UNVEILING IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD AND WILL FEATURE LIVE MUSIC, LITE BITES AND COCKTAILS.

TO ATTEND THIS EXCLUSIVE EVENT, PURCHASE ART WORK FROM FEATURED ARTIST OR TO FIND OUT MORE REGISTER AT THE LINK BELOW.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artist-collective-tickets-549658151327

The Artist Collective: Highlighting Local Atlanta Black Artists [CLICK HERE] was originally published on majicatl.com