ATL Boot Girls On Why They Became The City’s Newest Superhero

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Who you gonna call?? Boot Girls!! For the first time, the infamous Atlanta Boot Girls broke their silence to talk about why they started helping the city of Atlanta. It all started when Boot Baby was staying over a friends house and came outside the next morning to a boot on her car, “She lives in an apartment complex, I registered my car. I ended up staying the night and came out to a boot on my car. That pissed me off”.

Atlanta Boot Girls Go Viral For Removing Car Boots For $50

Sounds like the start of each villain story right? WRONG! The Boot Girls are for the people of Atlanta.

Check out the full interview below:

RELATED: Welcome to Atlanta: ATL Airport TSA Lines Are PACKED [Video]

RELATED: Su Solo Joins Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, HOT 107.9

RELATED: Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]