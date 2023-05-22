Lil Durk Calls Gunna a Rat, “You Shoulda Went In There & Kept Your Mouth Closed”

Lil Durk has recently done an interview with DJ Akademiks on Off The Record Podcast. The Chicago rapper did not hold back when Akademiks asks him about Rapper Gunna. The former YSL artist took a plea deal following a RICO case that put him and Young Thug in jail. The Hip-Hop community has been waiting for Thug and people close to him to break their silence on how they feel about Gunna. Durk spoke on if he feels like Gunna snitched. “Ak: Do you believe Gunna told (on Young Thug) Durk: I don sit up here in play games That man told. You should’ve went in there and kept your mouth closed.”
Following Gunna taking a plea deal, rappers like Polo G & Meek Mill unfollowed the ATL rapper. Many speculated if Durkio felt any way towards the specualtions as he was one of the few rappers that did not unfollow the Drip or Drown rapper, “I never unfollowed him, I don’t take IG seriously.”
