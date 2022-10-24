Lil Durk’s Lawyer, Nicole Moorman is Beating Cases & Breaking NECKS [Photos]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

has reportedly beaten five felony charges with the baddest lawyer in the game. India is punching the air right now..

Nicole Moorman, a criminal defense lawyer in Atlanta, Georgia has been trending lately. Not only did she beat the case for Smurk, but her looks got her trending!

Ms.Moorman opened up a Law Firm called, Moorman Law. The lady boss specializes in Specializing in Federal and Felony cases. Oh, did we mention she’s a Braves fan? Besides her career, Nicole was once rumored to be in a relationship with late ATL rapper, Trouble.

Check out some pictures of Lil Durk’s fine lawyer, Nicole Moorman below!

