Janelle Monae Talks Self Expression, Directing Lipstick Lover Video, Music & More!

Janelle Monáe stopped by The Morning Hustle to chat with our girl Lore’l about her album and new music. The multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actress, is known not only for her incredible artistry but also for her distinctive style. Among her many signature looks, her love for lipstick stands out as a defining feature but there’s much more to it than that.
Janelle Monáe effortlessly pulls off a variety of bold and vibrant lip colors, whether it’s a classic red, a playful pink, or a daring shade that pushes boundaries. Her lipstick choices not only accentuate her flawless complexion but also serve as an empowering expression of her individuality and unapologetic confidence. Janelle Monáe’s status as a lipstick lover symbolizes her fearless approach to fashion and her ability to use every element of her appearance to make a statement.
