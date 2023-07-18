HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Killer Mike stopped by The Morning Hustle to talk about his new self titled album, “Michael.” Lore’l made sure to tap in with him while in Atlanta. Killer Mike already won 2023 when it comes to features. He’s the only person certified to bring none of than the legendary Andre 3000 out of retirement! His new single Scientists and Engineers featuring, 3000 himself, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane nearly shut the internet down when it first dropped and fans heard the track.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Like all KM content, this album doesn’t fall short of powerful lyrical content, fire beats, and good ol’ fun. Released as a tribute to both his own name and the legacy of Michael Jordan, the album showcases Killer Mike’s exceptional storytelling and profound insights on social issues. With collaborations featuring the like of fellow rap luminaries like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, Don’t be surprised if your third eye opens! Simply stated Killer Mike is a hip-hop legend. This album cements his position as a rap icon, leaving a lasting impact on both the music industry and the minds of his audience.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Watch the full episode below and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive content.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Killer Mike Talks New Project “Michael,” Bridging The Gap, Working With Andre 3000 & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com