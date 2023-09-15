Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian Project Will Be Coming To A Theater Near You

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Glover will be reprising his role as a young Lando Calrissian again, but it won’t be as a Disney+ series.

Lando Calrissian will be back, and his first adventure will be on the big screen. Originally supposed to be a series on Disney+, Donald Glover’s Lando will be getting his own standalone Star Wars film, the actor’s young brother and longtime collaborator, Stephen revealed.

Per Vulture:

Donald Glover is taking Star Wars back to its home galaxy — the cinema. In an episode of the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, his younger brother, Stephen, spilled some tea about their joint Star Wars project, a spinoff following Lando Calrissian. The character was most recently embodied by Donald Glover in Solo, Disney, and Lucasfilms’ expensive box-office flop, taking the mantle from the original actor, Billy Dee Williams.

The Glovers took over the project originally directed by Dear White People writer-director Justin Simien. “It’s not even a show … the idea right now is to do a movie,” Glover told Torre during the podcast episode.

“Right now, because of the strike, it’s kind of like telephone, all of the information,” he continued. Initially, this news felt like a slip of the tongue, but per Variety’s reporting, Lucasfilm did confirm Stephen was telling the truth.

Well, yes to more Lando, and yes to it being in theaters. We hope it’s a much better movie than Solo: A Star Wars Story because that flick was very mid.

