HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG are not trying too hard to beat the pregnancy allegations! The two were seen in Santa Monica, California taking a walk. Halle was sporting a casual oversized sweatshirt that once again sparked rumors of an almost undeniable pregnancy. Although Bailey has yet to confirm or make any statements regarding her growing belly, fans have speculated that the actress-singer has been pregnant for months now.

RELATED: Halle Bailey Talks The Little Mermaid Movie, The Color Purple, New Music & More!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In exclusive pictures taken by Splash News and obtained by The Shade Room Hailey can be seen waddling around town. It almost makes you wonder if Halle and DDG planned this photo opp! Why else would they be outside if they truly wanted to conceal the alleged pregnancy. Take a look at the photos and let us know what you think!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Halle Bailey & DDG Spotted In Cali Looking More Pregnant Than Ever! was originally published on themorninghustle.com