HOT 107.9 Thanksgiving Mix

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

HOT 107 9 HAS YOUR OFFICIAL THANKSGIVING SOUNDTRACK…….FEATURING 18 OF ATLANTAS HOTTEST DJS.

LISTEN ALL DAY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR THE BEST MIXES WHILE YOU EAT, SHOP AND ENJOY FAMILY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON!

IT’S ALL MADE HOT BY @WARNERRECORDS OWN LOUI FT. NLE CHOPPA “NO DISTRACTIONS” AVAILABLE ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS AND ATLANTA’S NUMBER ONE HIP HOP STATION…. HOT 107 9!

Click here to watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huElD7AwIlU

About Loui

Leading the next generation of Atlanta rap superstars, Loui is bent on defying expectations. The 20-year-old rapper emerged in 2020 with “Shake Dat,” “Put Yo Back Into It,” and “Talk N Bout (Talm Bout).” Though they blew up via viral dance trends, these tracks capture the communal joy and uncontainable lust that fuels high school functions and club nights alike. Loui offered that exuberance and more on his first projects, 2020’s Sincere and Wass Goin’. There were tracks primed for parties, sure, but also vulnerable love ballads, chest-beating bangers, and pained diary entries. On the heels of those releases, Loui recently reintroduced himself

with “Talkin’ Bout,” a remix of that earlier cut featuring Bay Area chart topper Saweetie. The duo trade libidinous rhymes over a booming, sparse beat that nods to mid-aughts Atlanta snap music and is guaranteed to ring out as clubs start to re-open around the world. With a string of hits and his recent signing to Warner Records behind him, Loui is starting to enjoy his success.

Now signed with Platform Sounds, Loui’s special talents will be showcased to the world! His highly anticipated debut mixtape, scheduled to be released fourth quarter 2023, will be the vehicle to exhibit Loui’s vast artistry. The smash lead single NO DISTRACTIONS featuring NLE CHOPPA is only an introduction to his diversity and versatility. There is no doubt that Loui is poised to be a high level consumption artist that will also capture multiple radio formats.

Follow Loui on social

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/koolasloui

Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/koolasloui

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@loui

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/loui41

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Koolasloui