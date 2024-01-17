Georgia’s Presidential Primary 2024 Information [Click Here]

Georgia’s presidential primary will be on March 12TH, while primaries for other races will be held on May 21ST.
2024 election dates to remember in Georgia
- Presidential Primary & Special Election: March 12, 2024
- Special Election Runoff: April 9, 2024
- Primary Election: May 21, 2024
- Primary Election Runoff: June 18, 2024
- General Election: Nov. 5, 2024
- General Election Runoff: Dec. 3, 2024
