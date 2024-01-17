Listen Live
Georgia’s Presidential Primary 2024 Information [Click Here]

Published on January 17, 2024

Radio One Indy Voter Registration Drive

Georgia’s presidential primary will be on March 12TH, while primaries for other races will be held on May 21ST.

2024 election dates to remember in Georgia 

  • Presidential Primary & Special Election: March 12, 2024
  • Special Election Runoff: April 9, 2024
  • Primary Election: May 21, 2024
  • Primary Election Runoff: June 18, 2024
  • General Election: Nov. 5, 2024
  • General Election Runoff: Dec. 3, 2024

