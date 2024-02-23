Listen Live
Lecrae Talks Grammy Wins, New Music & More!

| 02.23.24
66th GRAMMY AWARDS Winners

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Grammy award winning gospel artist Lecrae stopped by The Morning Hustle Studio to talk his exciting 2024 Grammy wins and more!

The musical artist is still on cloud 9 after winning not one but two Grammys awards this year. He took home one for Best Contemporary Gospel Album for his latest project and another for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

