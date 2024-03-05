MENLO PARK, CA.– Facebook and Instagram are experiencing an outage.
Users attempting to log onto any of Meta’s social media sites today are seeing error messages. Other platforms impacted include Threads and Facebook Messenger.
Tracking site Downdetector shows users started reporting issues around 10 a.m. eastern.
The post Facebook, Instagram Down appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Facebook, Instagram Down was originally published on wibc.com
