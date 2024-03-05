Oscars to Air This Weekend, Some Films Have Hoosier Ties

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

LOS ANGELES — The 96th Academy Awards ceremony will air this weekend, and some of the nominees have Hoosier connections.

Leading the pack with 13 nominations – including one for Best Picture – is Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb.”

Other films nominated for Best Picture are “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things,” and “The Zone of Interest.”

Continue reading to learn how you can watch some of these titles before the ceremony. See a complete list of nominees here.

Greg Sorvig, Artistic Director of Heartland Film in Indianapolis, says “The Barber of Little Rock” – which is in the running to be named the Best Documentary Short Film – actually had its world premiere at the Indy Shorts International Film Festival.

And, this is not the only title with ties to the Circle City. In fact, 11 of the films showcased by Heartland Film in 2023 are up for 35 Oscars this year.

The Artistic Director notes that another of this year’s Best Actor nominees, Colman Domingo, “carried the movie ‘Rustin‘” – which was Heartland Film’s Centerpiece last October.

He also says Da’Vine Joy Randolph – nominated for her role in Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” – is a Heartland Film alum. She is the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress.

As for Best Actor, Sorvig believes Cillian Murphy has a very strong chance to win the award for Best Actor. But, he is not completely counting out Paul Giamatti, who starred in “The Holdovers.”

At this time, Lily Gladstone is expected to be named Best Actress for her role in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony will air Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Where Can I Watch This Year’s Best Picture Nominees?

