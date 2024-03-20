Teyana Taylor Makes Her Directorial Debut With A New Dance Film Starring Storm Reid

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor continues to be the example of a modern-day Renaissance woman, and we love to see it. Adding to her growing resume of acting, singing, choreographing, fashion designing, and slaying all the girlies, Teyana recently announced her directorial debut with “Get Lite,” a film in development at Paramount Pictures.

The gag is, however, that it’s not just Teyana in her bag; her girl, Storm Reid, is, too. According to DEADLINE, Storm will star in the film and help produce it through her company, A Seed & Wings Productions.

Storm, who recently won her first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for HBO’s “The Last Of Us,” will star as a love interest in the film. Described as a “charismatic beatmaker,” Storm’s character has a crew called “Lifefeet.” She recruits the film’s leading man to join her crew and helps him rekindle his love of dance.

Teyana Taylor tells fans that “Get Lite” is for New York.

Teyana discussed part of the film’s premise on Instagram. She captioned her announcement, saying, “All accolades aside NEW YORK THIS IS FOR YOU! ‘Get Lite’ will be more than just another dance film—this is a full circle moment…for our life! This was and still is our lifeline for the new generations ahead. It’s a movement that has kept us alive! And is now continuing to do so for all the dreamers around the world!!”

With these two brilliant and beautiful Black Hollywood “IT girls” at the helm, we can’t wait for what pops on screen. The past year of movies, accolades, media interviews, and multi-faceted projects show there is no stopping these powerful Black women.

In addition to “Get Lite,” Teyana is also working on another Hollywood project. She is playing Dionne Warwick in a new biopic and reportedly working on a new Paul Thomas Anderson movie with Leonardo DiCaprio.

RELATED

Teyana Taylor Is Playing Dionne Warwick In a New Biopic

Storm Reid Stunned In Prada At The Cannes Film Festival

Teyana Taylor Makes Her Directorial Debut With A New Dance Film Starring Storm Reid was originally published on hellobeautiful.com