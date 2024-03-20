Get ready for a hot summer.
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped the official tour dates for her 31-City run “Hot Girl Summer” Tour. Along for the ride will be Glorilla, with the first stop being in Minneapolis on May 14.
Megan Thee Stallion released her latest album, Traumazine, in 2022. She’s recent drops include the singles “Cobra,” “Not My Fault,” and “Hiss.”
Dates:
05-14 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *
05-17 Chicago, IL – United Center *
05-18 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *
05-21 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *
05-22 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *
05-24 Napa, California – BottleRock Napa Valley *
05-26 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
05-28 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *
05-30 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum *
06-01 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *
06-04 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *
06-06 Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *
06-08 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *
06-10 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *
06-11 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *
06-13 Austin, TX – Moody Center *
06-14 Houston, TX – Toyota Center *
06-16 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06-17 Denver, CO – Ball Arena *
06-19 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *
06-21 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *
06-22 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena *
07-04 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
07-05 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07-07 Paris, France – Zenith
07-10 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
07-11 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
07-14 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
07-16 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena Newcastle
07-17 London, England – The O2
07-27 Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival (Audi Field)
* with Glorilla
Megan The Stallion Adds Glorilla to ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour – Here Are The Official Dates was originally published on theboxhouston.com
