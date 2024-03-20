Listen Live
Megan The Stallion Adds Glorilla to ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour – Here Are The Official Dates

Published on March 20, 2024

Get ready for a hot summer.

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped the official tour dates for her 31-City run “Hot Girl Summer” Tour. Along for the ride will be Glorilla, with the first stop being in Minneapolis on May 14.

Megan Thee Stallion released her latest album, Traumazine, in 2022. She’s recent drops include the singles “Cobra,” “Not My Fault,” and “Hiss.”

Megan Thee Stallion x Hot Girl Summer tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Dates:

05-14 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

05-17 Chicago, IL – United Center *

05-18 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

05-21 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

05-22 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

05-24 Napa, California – BottleRock Napa Valley *

05-26 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

05-28 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *

05-30 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum *

06-01 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

06-04 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *

06-06 Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

06-08 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

06-10 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *

06-11 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

06-13 Austin, TX – Moody Center *

06-14 Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

06-16 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06-17 Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

06-19 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *

06-21 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

06-22 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena *

07-04 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

07-05 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07-07 Paris, France – Zenith

07-10 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

07-11 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

07-14 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

07-16 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena Newcastle

07-17 London, England – The O2

07-27 Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival (Audi Field)

* with Glorilla

