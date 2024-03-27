Listen Live
Test

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
10 items

Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest

Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
10 items

Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
10 items

LOL: Lil Durk Gave These Rappers Nicknames
Entertainment

Juvenile Releases “400 Degreez” Music Video 25 Years Later

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Juvenile Portrait Session

Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty

After 25 years, Juvenile finally releases his “400 Degreez” music video. Fans celebrate the momentous occasion, sharing their reactions to the video online. Watch the video and read more about Juvenile’s success over the years thanks to the 1998 album.

The New Orleans rapper gave fans the biggest gift to celebrate his third studio album 400 Degreez. Juvenile dropped an official music video for the title track of his magnum opus nearly three decades after its initial release. The project first debuted on November 3, 1998. It went on to become 4x platinum, selling over 4 million copies.

The official video shares some of the statistics to open and educate fans on its success.

“On November 3, 1998 Juvenile released his 3rd studio album 400 Degreez. The album went on to be certified 4x platinum having sold over 4 million copies,” a statement reads at the beginning of the video.

Despite the music video arriving decades later, fans are ecstatic about the unexpected release.

In the video, the message that opened the video continued to express how this groundbreaking album became Juvenile’s best-selling project as a solo artist.

“This visual is a celebration of the 25th Anniversary of this monumental achievement,” the statement continued in the video.

The video also featured his fellow NOLA native Mannie Fresh, who produced every song on the 400 Degreez album. The album was a big part of Juvenile’s success and the entire Cash Money Records label, helping them achieve national success. Juvenile’s hit album also features his other hit records “Ha” and a classic to this day, “Back That Azz Up.”

The Recording Industry Association of America certified Juvenile’s 400 Degreez as 4x-platinum in December 2000. “Back That Azz Up” received a Gold plaque from the RIAA as well.

Juvenile released many other albums, including 1999’s Tha G-Code and 2003’s Juve the Great. He also collaborated with Lil Wayne, B.G. and Turk to release music as Cash Money’s Hot Boys. Still, 400 Degreez is most beloved project to date.

Congrats, Juve! Happy Anniversary to 400 Degreez!

Watch the official video below:

Juvenile Releases “400 Degreez” Music Video 25 Years Later  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Jay-Z 'Hangar Tour' - Atlanta - November 18, 2006
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Dies At 28

Entertainment

Juvenile Releases “400 Degreez” Music Video 25 Years Later

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

atlanta slang terms
ATL

23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close