Listen Live
Entertainment

Atlanta May Be The New Home To Big Time Boxing Bouts!

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

For a long time Las Vegas, LA & NY have been powerhouse markets for primetime boxing. Now Atlanta is creeping up on the “big three” with a slew of major boxing events and independent promoters throwing highly successful shows to boot. If we track back to 2021 when Gervonta “Tank” Davis also known as Abdul Wahid, one of the biggest stars in all of boxing, put on a career-defining performance on SHOWTIME PPV from the award-winning in a sold out and star studded State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The scene was set for huge things to come in the realm of prize fights within 285. That atmosphere is burning even brighter with the onset of OTX boxing. This venture is quoted to bring the next generation of boxers and boxing fans, future world champions and a platform unlike any other, and provide our massive digital community unparalleled access, bringing them closer to the sport. Atlanta is also known for it’s star power with many entertainment labels, music service headquarters and major movie production soundstages. This seems to load the board to host celebrity boxing matches as well, as they climb to fame.

The first weekend of Spring kicks off Friday with a major showdown at the OTE Arena featuring a high powered card and A-List ring side commentary and build up from boxing broadcast superstars AK & Barak. The following day an independent showdown will feature two of the most dynamic and explosive fighters, Hot Rod & K. Champ, as they make their 2024 debut at Atrium in the heart of Atlanta.

Stay tuned Atlanta, the gloves are on and it looks like they aren’t comin off anytime soon!

Check out Reec’s exclusive interview with Hotrod & K.Champ fresh off their public media workout:

 

Atlanta May Be The New Home To Big Time Boxing Bouts!  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Jay-Z 'Hangar Tour' - Atlanta - November 18, 2006
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Dies At 28

Entertainment

Atlanta May Be The New Home To Big Time Boxing Bouts!

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

atlanta slang terms
ATL

23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close