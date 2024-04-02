Listen Live
The GMAS Pep Rally Tour 2024

Published on April 2, 2024

HOT 1079 GMAS

Hot 107.9 along with AmeriGroup present The GMAS Pep Rally Tour hosted by Manni Supreme! We’re hitting the road to area schools to provide test taking tips and entertainment to get students ready for the GMAS test! 
 
Get prepared for the ULTIMATE Test Taking Takeover with Atlanta’s number ONE hip-hop station, HOT 107.9! 

