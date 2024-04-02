The GMAS Pep Rally Tour 2024

CLOSE
Hot 107.9 along with AmeriGroup present The GMAS Pep Rally Tour hosted by Manni Supreme! We’re hitting the road to area schools to provide test taking tips and entertainment to get students ready for the GMAS test!
Get prepared for the ULTIMATE Test Taking Takeover with Atlanta’s number ONE hip-hop station, HOT 107.9!
