Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA

Published on April 29, 2024

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA, the premiere one-on-one street dance competition, comes to Atlanta on Saturday, May 18.

The top-16, all-style dancers from across the nation will meet in the “A” for a chance to take the title and move on to compete in the World Finals in India –

we’re talking street dance, jookin’, foot work, flexin’ and more as 16 of the best dancers in country battle it out.

With special performances, celebrity appearances, and a tribute to Atlanta trend dances, this is an event you don’t want to miss.

Competitors will need to ‘wow’ the crowd to win their vote – YOU decide who rules the dance floor on May 18 at Underground Atlanta.

Click here to purchase tickets – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-bull-dance-your-style-national-final-usa-tickets-868310127967?aff=oddtdtcreator

Use Promo code for HOT1079 to get 50% off

