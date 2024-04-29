Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA, the premiere one-on-one street dance competition, comes to Atlanta on Saturday, May 18.
The top-16, all-style dancers from across the nation will meet in the “A” for a chance to take the title and move on to compete in the World Finals in India –
we’re talking street dance, jookin’, foot work, flexin’ and more as 16 of the best dancers in country battle it out.
With special performances, celebrity appearances, and a tribute to Atlanta trend dances, this is an event you don’t want to miss.
Competitors will need to ‘wow’ the crowd to win their vote – YOU decide who rules the dance floor on May 18 at Underground Atlanta.
Click here to purchase tickets – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-bull-dance-your-style-national-final-usa-tickets-868310127967?aff=oddtdtcreator
Use Promo code for HOT1079 to get 50% off
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Latto's Mom Has Got it Goin' ON! [Photos]
-
4Lifers: Meet Druski's Boo Thang, Kaliah Nicole [Photos]
-
Usher Comes Back Home to ATL! [Meet N' Greet Pics]
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Win Front Row Tickets! [Click Here]