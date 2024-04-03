La La Anthony’s PrettyLittleThing Fit Shows Us How To Look Fashionable In The Rain

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Who says rainy days have to be dreary? Not La La Anthony!

The actress-influencer posed for the ‘gram in a rainy-day look we love. Complete with boots, an umbrella, and a bucket hat, La La’s newest post is the perfect inspiration for the next time the forecast calls for showers.

Keep scrolling for details.

When it rains, it pours. It pours style … that is.

Inclement weather has gripped the East Coast for the last few days, and dreary skies have had us all in a chokehold. From tornado warnings and downpours to windy gusts and spring snow, cities from Atlanta to New York have experienced everything.

So, La La’s rainy-day fun fashion shoot is right on time, reminding us of the power of fashion. Pun intended.

The “POWER” actress stepped out in a tan monochromatic look from PrettyLittleThing. Her outfit included a scalloped cropped shirt with dramatic sleeves and wrist ties and a high-waisted mini skirt with matching side ties. La La, whose real name is Alani Nicole Anthony, topped off the fit with stormy-day must-haves: a slightly oversized bucket hat and foldover wedge boots with a padlock.

La La dropped pictures of her fit on April 3 with the caption, “Cuddle weather.” Her fans swooned over her carousel images.

La La Anthony launched her first PrettyLittleThing collab in August 2023.

La La’s stormy fit isn’t her first time slaying in PrettyLittleThing. The author and the fashion label go together real bad.

La La launched her first collaboration with PLT in August 2023. Perfect for summer, her collection included bikinis, ruched bodycon dresses, and body-hugging corset sets.

According to WWD, La La feels collaborations are essential in the fashion industry. During her PLT launch, she said, “When you’re someone in the public eye, people often look to you for style inspiration. It’s cool to say I have worked on my own collection with a big brand. It gives fans a chance to get their hands on a bit of my own personal style.”

Collabs also inspire fits—no matter what the weather looks like outside. As La La proved, even the grayest of days are a runway-worthy affair.

