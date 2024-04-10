Listen Live
News

Reebok & PLEASURES Collab On Collection Dedicated To Racial Equity

We might have to cop a pair or two of these...

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Reebok x PLEASURES x Not Guilty

Source: Reebok / Reebok

While the Hip-Hop world and sneaker heads await word on whether Reebok will be bringing back Jay-Z’s S. Carter’s and 50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker silhouettes, the brand continues to drop new footwear and apparel for the streets. Their latest collection is meant to resonate with us.

Reebok x PLEASURES x Not Guilty

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Teaming up with PLEASURES for their latest collaboration, Reebok will be dropping their new “Not Guilty” capsule collection next Saturday (April 20 aka 4/20), which is inspired by the culture’s fight for social justice and equality as it is a part of Reebok’s “Human Rights Now!” racial equity platform (props).

Reebok and PLEASURES explain the science behind their new collaboration.

“The legalization of cannabis cannot come without justice reform. Too many are still behind bars convicted of what is no longer a crime. No matter how you break it down or roll it up, the fact is: we are not guilty of our PLEASURES,” said the PLEASURES brand in a statement.

“It was an easy choice to team up and amplify our major voices on this issue,” added PLEASURES Co-Founder, Alex James. “Put some real money and awareness behind the project to get affected people out of jail and back in society.”

To commemorate the release of their new “Not Guilty” collection, Reebok will donate $10,000 to Last Prisoner Project, which is a national and nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to reforming the criminal justice system through progressive drug policy.

The PLEASURE and Reebok “Not Guilty” Collection will be available on Pleasuresnow.com on April 19 before going global on April 20.

Check out pics of the kicks below (they go kinda hard), and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair in the comments section.

Reebok x PLEASURES x Not Guilty

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Reebok & PLEASURES Collab On Collection Dedicated To Racial Equity  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

BBash | Fast Lane Contest
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Win Front Row Tickets! [Click Here]

Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Is In His Cowboy Era, And His Chiseled Shoulders Are Making Some Say, ‘Giddy Up’

Big Latto birthday bash atl 25
Birthday Bash

Big Latto Showin’ Out At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Atlanta May Be The New Home To Big Time Boxing Bouts!

Entertainment

ATL Women’s History Month: Jacquelyn Barrett

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close