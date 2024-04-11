Listen Live
Entertainment

Tia Mowry Takes Us Along On Her ‘Next Act’ With A New ‘WE TV’ Reality Show

"Lately, I've been taking my power back. I'm so lucky to have a community—YOU ALL—that are so close to my life, the ups and downs, my wins, and my struggles," Tia says on Instagram.

Published on April 11, 2024

"Genius: MLK/X" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Variety / Getty

Tia Mowry is now ready to share her story of reflection, resilience, and reclamation even more. The “Sister, Sister” star is returning to television in a major way with a new reality show, “TIA MOWRY: MY NEXT ACT.

“The secret is out,” Tia excitedly told fans of her upcoming series on social media after the WE tv network officially announced the show.

“Lately, I’ve been taking my power back. I’m so lucky to have a community—YOU ALL—that are so close to my life, the ups and downs, my wins, and my struggles. An intention I set this year is to embrace ALL that I’m experiencing, so I’m removing the filter like never before,” Tia wrote on Instagram on April 10.

Since finalizing her divorce from actor Cory Hardrict, Tia has been refreshingly candid and unapologetically honest about adjusting to a new single life. Taking to social media, she often jokes about modern-day dating, admits to thoughts of insecurity and self-doubt, and shares intimate details of how divorce (after 14 years of marriage) has impacted her and her loved ones. 

Most recently, she posted a reel detailing the ups and downs of divorce. Tia sent positive messages of love and community on April 4 while showing her taking action to reclaim love for herself and those closest to her.

Tia Mowry’s ‘NEXT ACT’ gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the mommy mogul’s multifaceted life.

This post is a great precursor to what “MY NEXT ACT” focuses on. The 45-year-old is real, open, and honest, with a big personality and even bigger dreams. Tia’s comment sections show that her fans are rooting for her and wanting to see more.

“In each episode, the series delivers the ultimate access to behind-the-scenes goings-on of my multifaceted life. You’ll join me as I navigate my newly single status, motherhood, building businesses, and juggling my super busy and ever-evolving career,” the mother of three continued.

Tia also added that “she’s ready to date,” too.

Tia’s new docuseries is just one of her many entertainment ventures. Her background of dazzling on-screen and captivating audiences speaks for itself. Most recently, she starred in the 2023 Lifetime movie “Yes, Chef! Christmas” and explores everyday topics in her series, “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.” She’s arguably most known for starring in “Sister, Sister”—which aired 30 years ago this month—with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, and “The Game.”

Tia is the quintessential definition of a Black woman boss babe. She owns her story, takes charge of her life, lives by her own rules, and looks fabulous while doing it. But at the same time, she’s not afraid to make mistakes, take time to laugh, or just be honest about how hard life can be.  

We’re here for Tia – and we’re here for her “next act.” Stay tuned for release dates. HB, are you planning to watch the show?

