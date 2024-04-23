Listen Live
Test

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
News

The Nike “Panda” Dunk Low Getting A New Suede Makeover

Nike needs to let this colorway die already. Just sayin'...

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Nike Panda Dunk Suede

Source: Nike / NIke

Just when it seemed like the hype behind the Nike “Panda” Dunks was over, the Swoosh is going to breathe new life into the ubiquitous colorway of the popular silhouette by releasing a new version of the sneaker.

 

According to Sneaker News, the most popular sneaker of 2023 will be getting a suede makeover, and though it seems like the shoe world has grown tired of seeing this particular pair of sneakers get re-released over and over, Nike will continue to do so as the silhouette sells out (most) every damn time. With that being the case, they might as well drop it again with a slightly different spin to it.

Sneaker News reports:

Official images of the polarizing black/white Dunk Low have surfaced, although this time around its not dressed in the standard leather. Instead, Nike is opting for some variance as it uses a suede material on the overlay, adding just a touch of new character to the most ubiquitous Nike shoe on the planet. To its credit, however, the materials appear to be more in line with the premium options, so expect better quality with these.

A release this Summer 2024 season seems probably, and with an aforementioned upgrade in material, expect an MSRP higher than $115, which is now the baseline retail price for entry-level Dunk Lows.

Remember when it was hard as hell to get a pair of “Panda” Dunks out in the wild? Then they were everywhere. So yeah, we’re good on these, but if you want a pair, go right ahead and splurge.

Check out pics of the new “Panda” Dunks, and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they drop this summer in the comments section below.

The Nike “Panda” Dunk Low Getting A New Suede Makeover  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: ROB 49

Outkast and Dungeon Family
Entertainment

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Entertainment

Christian “King” Combs Denies Sexual Assault and Drugging Allegations

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Diddy & Cassie’s Naked Cuddling Photo Leaks

Entertainment News

Naked Pics Of Amber Rose Leak!

Entertainment

Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour

Beauty

JT Lives The ‘Rock Star Lifestyle’ In Poppin’ Green Hair That We Love

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close