Teyana Taylor Hosted A Secret Sexy Pre-Met Gala Cabaret – Get Details And See Who Attended

Teyana, can we call you ‘Rose?’

Teyana Taylor reportedly decided to open her Last Rose Motel again with a super-secret sexy soiree in New York City on May 4. Just ahead of the fashion event of the season, the Met Gala, Teyana’s cabaret was held at the Paradise Club at the Time Square EDITION hotel.

Her friends at WME, Hennessy, The Aunties, and Focus helped power the event. While cameras and phones weren’t officially allowed into the Harlem starlet’s party, some footage has emerged online.

According to several accounts, Teyana’s burlesque bash was a rose-themed event to remember. Scroll for details.

Teyana Taylor gave bombshell beauty in burlesque .

Reportedly named Greyla Greathouse for the night, Teyana stepped out in full character to greet her guests and perform. While she reportedly rocked several fits throughout the evening, New York photographer Shakira McQueen captured one of Teyana’s outfit changes and shared images on Instagram.

In the pictures, the “A Thousand And One” actress wore a caramel brown corset body suit with nude fishnet stockings. Teyana’s corset featured red seam and boning details and red jeweled fringe. Her hair was tousled and romantic, with shoulder-length curls. Her makeup was bronzy and glowing.

See photos posted on Instagram below (and keep scrolling for other attendee sightings).

Teyana Taylor hit the cabaret stage for the “Dirty Rose.”

TMZ reports that Beyonce’s former choreographer “pulled out her best moves” on stage for a vintage-glamour burlesque show. Insider attendee footage shows Teyana eating up her dance moves in outfit changes, hair looks, and poppin’ poses.

Red lights were everywhere, along with drinks and fun. With her curves, abs, and confidence on full display, we have no doubt Teyana slayed.

Teyana Taylor’s cabaret was a hidden haven for A-listers and influencers.

Teyana invited many celebrity friends out to “indulge their fantasies.” TMZ reports that Leonardo DiCaprio was in the building. And Summer Walker was captured in cell phone footage while performing on stage.

Other celebrities spotted enjoying the evening of pleasure include supermodel Winnie Harlow, actress Lala Anthony, fashionista and podcaster Savannah James, and culture influencer and entrepreneur Karen Civil.

See photos of Winnie in all red captured by Christian Stills below.

Lala shared a video of herself on her way to the bash on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek of the night. The event’s hostess looked fabulous in a ruby-red rose corset and an over-the-top feather hat.

See the video below.

By all insider accounts, videos and “secret shares,” Teyana’s Last Rose Motel “Dirty Rose” cabaret was a 10 out of 10. So, we have one request: Sis, can we get an invite next time?

