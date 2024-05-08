HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Reec (majic 107.5/97.5) talks with Sheriff Labat, Fulton County about a free bike give away and community policing. Join the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Saturday May 11th, at Chaney Stadium, from 11am-2pm.

The event is for youth ages 4-16 years of age. The incredible men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office along with APD, NOBLE, Target, Walmart, and other generous sponsors have donated over 150 bicycles and helmets to giveaway at this upcoming event. On-site there will be hands on bicycle safety courses, bike repair stations, food, games and entertainment.

Registration is on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fulton-c…

FREE BIKES, HELMETS & RIDING LESSONS! Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Bike-A-Thon! 5.11.24 #atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com