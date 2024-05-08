Listen Live
Koffee Brown Headlines Free Festival June 15th! PAYUSA’s Juneteenth Fest in Austell

Published on May 8, 2024

Come join us for a day of celebration and community at Legion Park (1514 Austell Powder Springs Rd, Austell, GA). The festival will feature live music, delicious food, local vendors, and so much more.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with others and enjoy a fun-filled day in Austell. This family-friendly festival is FREE to the public with FREE parking and features a Kid’s Fun Zone, a Health and Wellness Area, live entertainment, DJs, vendors, food trucks, and community resources.

The JUNETEENTH celebration is hosted by Comedian A-Train, Junior from the Steve Harvey Morning Show, and MAJIC 107.5 personality Reec Swiney.

Headling the event will be national recording artists Koffee Brown, Raheem The Dream, Velocity The Band, and other notable acts!

SEE YOU THERE! Saturday, June 15 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Legion Park (1514 Austell Powder Springs Rd, Austell, GA)

