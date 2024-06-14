Deals for Dad for Father’s Day

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Beasy has found some Discounts and Freebies for Dad to celebrate Father’s Day! Check out the following list:

Applebee’s When you buy a $50 Applebee’s gift card for Dad you get a $10 bonus card for a total of $60 when purchasing through When you buy a $50 Applebee’s gift card for Dad you get a $10 bonus card for a total of $60 when purchasing through Applebees.com

Arby’s: Through Father’s Day, June 16, Through Father’s Day, June 16, Arby’s Rewards members can get 5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches for $5. Redeem the offer by ordering through the Arby’s App or Arbys.com.

Auntie Anne’s: Buy $25 in gift cards through Monday to get a $5 reward, which can be used June 23 – July 21.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: In honor of fathers, everyone gets a 20-ounce beer for the price of a 16-ounce beer on Sunday.

Bar Louie: Dads get a free entrée with the purchase of a full-priced adult entrée all day. Additional exclusions may apply.

Baskin-Robbins: Use the app to preorder a dad by Par Cake or Cold One Cake. Use the code DAD through Saturday, and you will get $5 off any ice cream cake purchase of at least $25.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Through June, you can get six free wings with any $10 purchase from Buffalo Wild Wings GO when you use the code GOWINGS.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Carrabba’s is featuring a limited-time menu available through Sunday that includes a cocktail and one appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Cinnabon: Purchase $25 in gift cards through June 23 in stores or June 30 online and get a $5 reward to be used through Aug. 25 at participating locations.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: If you are a loyalty member, on Sunday you can get a BOGO beverage from noon to closing time.

Dave and Buster’s: New and existing members of the D&B Rewards loyalty program get $2 Beers and 50% off all food on Sunday. Your family can also sign up to compete in “The Dad Games” — “an epic arcade showdown,” on : New and existing members of the D&B Rewards loyalty program get $2 Beers and 50% off all food on Sunday. Your family can also sign up to compete in “The Dad Games” — “an epic arcade showdown,” on the Dave & Buster’s website , with a chance to win free Dave & Buster’s for a year.

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ Rewards members will get triple points on all bulk donut and Munchkins orders on Father’s Day. You can also get a $1 Chocolate Chunk Cookie through June 30.

Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering $2 off any breakfast sandwich to all loyalty members or 20% off gift card purchases from June 17 through June 20.

Fogo de Chão Dads can visit on June 20 to get a bounce back card for $25 off two Full Churrasco Experiences on their next visit.

Freddy’s: Download the Freddy’s app by Saturday to get $5 off a $15 order on Father’s Day.

The Honey Baked Ham Co.: Get 30% off shipped orders for Father’s Day.

Hooters: All Father’s Day weekend, : All Father’s Day weekend, HootClub Rewards members can buy 10 wings any style and get 10 wings for free.

Jack in the Box: Jack Pack Members can get 50% off any shake or dessert with a $5 order.

KFC: Get free delivery on Father’s Day when you order online or through the KFC app.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme has an all-new : Krispy Kreme has an all-new doughnut collection celebrating dads that will be available at participating shops throughout the country from Friday through Sunday,

Marco’s Pizza: Marcos’s is offering a Mega Meal Deal that includes a large one-topping pizza, CheezyBread and fresh-baked Cinnasquares for $19.99 using code MEGAMEAL.

McAlister’s Deli, for every $25 you spend you’ll receive a $5 off reward code that is redeemable online, or in-store once unlocked. To redeem the discount, download the rewards app and follow the instructions. The code can be redeemed through August 31.

Outback Steakhouse is offering a $10 bonus card with the purchase of any $50 gift card purchase through June 13. Use those gift cards to treat dad to one of many steak options on the menu, such as the Melbourne Porterhouse.

Panda Express: Purchase at least $30 in gift cards through Father’s Day to get a free Panda Bowl.

Red Robin: On Father’s Day, kid’s meals are 50% off.

Schlotzsky’s: Buy $30 in gift cards through Monday, June 17, and get $10 in eRewards. The Reward Code must be unlocked in a Schlotzsky’s Rewards account before July 17 to be redeemed at participating locations and will expire 14 days after being unlocked.

Smoothie King: Healthy Rewards Members can get a free 12-ounce Dude Perfect Smoothie with the purchase of any 20-ounce or larger smoothie

Smokey Bones: When you buy a $25 Smokey Bones gift card this Father’s Day, you also get $5 in Bones Bucks to use in-store from July 1 – August 31.

Sonic: You can get Groovy Fries for $1 through June.

Twin Peaks: Dads can get a cheeseburger and 22-ounce draft beer for $12, or a cheeseburger and soda or tea for $10.

Deals for Dad for Father’s Day was originally published on majicatl.com