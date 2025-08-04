NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts to Continue Despite CPB Shutdown

Source: NPR / Youtube

Fans of NPR’s beloved Tiny Desk concert series can breathe a sigh of relief. Despite the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) shutting down operations, the series’ producer, Bobby Carter, has assured audiences that the show will not be going anywhere.

As reported by Billboard, Carter took to Instagram to address concerns sparked by the Trump administration’s decision to eliminate federal funding for NPR and PBS by zeroing out CPB’s budget. “I’ve heard from many friends, family, and audience members who are worried that NPR/Tiny Desk is shutting down,” Carter wrote. “It is not. Unfortunately, CPB is shutting down. I encourage everyone to support Public Media and donate. I appreciate all the calls, texts, and messages. They have been overwhelming and heartwarming.”

The CPB, a private nonprofit organization established in 1967, has been a critical source of funding for public radio and television stations across the United States. With over 70% of its funds supporting more than 1,500 local stations—many of which serve as vital news sources in rural areas—the CPB’s closure, slated for September, could have significant repercussions for public media. NPR has filed a lawsuit challenging the executive order and Congress’ decision to rescind CPB’s funding, but the future remains uncertain for many local stations.

Amid this turbulence, Tiny Desk continues to thrive. Since its inception in 2008 by Bob Boilen, the series has hosted over 1,200 performances, becoming a cultural phenomenon. From Adele to Anderson .Paak, and Dua Lipa to Mac Miller, the show has showcased a diverse array of talent in its signature intimate setting. Recently, the series expanded its reach with the launch of Tiny Desk Radio, a weekly show co-hosted by Carter and Anamarie Sayre.

While the CPB’s shutdown marks a challenging chapter for public broadcasting, Carter’s reassurance highlights the resilience of Tiny Desk and its commitment to bringing music to audiences worldwide. As Carter emphasized, public support will be crucial in sustaining these efforts. For fans, this is a call to action to ensure that the music—and the magic of Tiny Desk—keeps playing.