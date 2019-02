Atlanta’s own Young Jeezy and R&B star Trey Songz cover Vibe Magazine’s April/May 2010 issue.

“I wanted to push the sex envelope with Trey’s shoot visually,” said the magazine’s editor-in-chief. “We were able to come up with shots that are equally entertaining for men and women.”

The full reveal will be out next Tuesday.

