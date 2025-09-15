Listen Live
Relationships

More Love To Give: Atlanta Crowned “Most Polyamorous City!”

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Polyamory concept, three hearts united
Source: Guadalupe Rojas / Getty

Fox 5 is reporting that Atlanta is making waves as the city that’s redefining love and relationships. According to SisterWives.com, a dating platform for people exploring open relationships, Atlanta has been crowned the most polyamorous city in the United States. With the highest number of sign-ups on the site, the city is leading a cultural shift toward non-monogamous lifestyles.

Young, Bold, and Open-Minded

It’s no surprise that Millennials and Gen Z are at the forefront of this movement. These younger generations, known for challenging traditional norms, are embracing polyamory as a way to build relationships that reflect their values. SisterWives.com reports that nearly 30% of Americans now see non-monogamy as their ideal relationship dynamic.

Atlanta’s Unique Vibe

Atlanta’s vibrant culture and progressive mindset make it the perfect backdrop for this trend. The city’s energy, diversity, and openness to new ideas have created a space where people feel free to explore love in all its forms. And it’s not just Atlanta—Georgia as a whole ranks as the fourth most polyamorous state in the country.

A National Movement

While Atlanta takes the top spot, other cities like Houston, Dallas, New York City, and Las Vegas are also embracing polyamory. Texas, in particular, stands out, with Houston and Dallas securing the second and third spots on the list. This reflects a broader shift in how relationships are viewed across the U.S.

Why It Matters

For young African Americans, especially those navigating urban life, this trend is about more than just relationships—it’s about freedom, self-expression, and living authentically. Platforms like SisterWives.com are making it easier than ever to connect with like-minded people, and Atlanta is leading the way.

So, whether you’re swiping through dating apps or just curious about what’s next in the world of love, Atlanta is proving that the future of relationships is as dynamic and diverse as the city itself.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Entertainment

Fans Back Metro Boomin After Young Thug Says Drake Callously Called For Beats Soon After His Mom’s Passing

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Entertainment

‘Sistas’ Stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett Talk Growth, Authenticity, and Industry Challenges

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close