Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With 21 Savage

Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With Her “Husband,” 21 Savage

Published on September 29, 2025

Source: Radio One Atlanta

Latto has officially confirmed what fans have been speculating for years—she and 21 Savage are a couple!

The “Big Energy” rapper was caught by TMZ in New York City, where she proudly referred to 21 Savage as her “husband.” When asked if she was tired of the constant buzz about their relationship, Latto doubled down with a playful yet confident, “My man, my man, my man.”

The pair, who have been linked since 2020, have kept their love life under wraps for years, despite fans catching glimpses of their connection through subtle hints. From grainy vacation photos to cryptic social media posts, the internet has been piecing together their love story for a while now.

Over the summer, the couple was reportedly spotted on a tropical getaway, with local workers confirming their presence. While neither Latto nor 21 Savage addressed the rumors at the time, fans couldn’t help but notice the chemistry between the two. Latto has also been known to drop subtle nods to her relationship in interviews and on social media, often referring to her mystery man as her “protector” and “biggest supporter.”

What makes their relationship even more intriguing is how they’ve managed to balance their private lives with their booming careers. Both artists have achieved massive success individually—Latto with her chart-topping hits like “Big Energy” and 21 Savage with his Grammy-winning collaborations and platinum albums. Despite their busy schedules, it’s clear they’ve built a strong bond behind the scenes.

Now, it seems they’re ready to share their bond with the world—or at least give us a peek. Either way, we’re looking forward to seeing what’s next for this ATL love story!

Latto

