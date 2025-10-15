Listen Live
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband’s Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Published on October 15, 2025

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

While she is not totally free on her own accord, Wendy Williams received a bit of good legal news this week. A judge has dismissed her ex-husband’s lawsuit.

As per TMZ ,Wendy Williams received a favorable decision regarding her former husband. Kevin Hunter filed a lawsuit requesting that her guardianship be ended. The media executive accused her current guardians of fraud, neglect and abuse. He also claims she is being held against her own will and sought $250 million in damages. A judge has thrown out the bid with the reasoning that Hunter can’t file the motion as her so-called “friend.”

Wendy Williams called into TMZ Live Stream and made it clear that Kevin’s filing wasn’t a collaborative effort. “Yes, it was dismissed. It was a federal court hearing. Of course, he wants to steal my money. I am happy, why not?” she explained. Host Harvey Levin responded, saying he doesn’t believe anything is wrong with Wendy’s memory and voiced that she should be a free woman. “The guardian is stealing my money. My attorneys and I are highly upset at a few different things,” she responded.

In 2022 Wendy Williams was appointed a temporary financial guardian Sabrina Morrissey. She was then relocated to a wellness facility. The following year, the former radio host was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia in 2023. In 2024, Morrissey filed legal documents claiming Wendy was “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated.” Kevin Hunter has yet to publicly comment on the dismissal, but he can refile.

You can see her discuss her situation with TMZ below.

