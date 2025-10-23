70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage

Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Day 3 of the 2025 The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage featured the much-anticipated 70s vs 90s Theme Night, celebrating two decades that have significantly influenced Black culture, music, and fashion.

The night opened with a playlist blending disco hits from the 70s with hip-hop and R&B tracks from the 90s. Guests filled the dance floor, moving to classics from artists like Earth, Wind & Fire and Donna Summer, followed by 90s staples from TLC and Biggie. The mix of music created a lively atmosphere, with attendees embracing the spirit of their chosen decade.

The cruise director Cookie lead the party and parade, which brought together guests of all ages to enjoy the music and culture of these two eras. The ship’s deck became a space where the sounds of the 70s and 90s came together, offering something for everyone.

The 70s vs 90s Theme Night was a celebration of music, culture, and community. It provided an opportunity for guests to connect, dance, and enjoy the shared history of these influential decades.

As the Fantastic Voyage continued, Day 3’s theme night stood out as a key moment of the cruise.

