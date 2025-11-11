Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

“Betty Boop” Horror Film Heading To America

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Betty Boop
Source: LMPC / Getty

The iconic Betty Boop is back, but not in the way you might expect.

Deadline reports that the beloved 1930s cartoon character is getting a spine-chilling makeover in Boop, a horror adaptation that reimagines the bubbly starlet as a vengeful force of terror. Produced by Furst Class Productions and helmed by director Jared Cohn, the film is set to make waves in the American market, with VMI Worldwide handling global sales.

The plot follows a group of horror podcast investigators who break into an abandoned theater, only to uncover the dark and deadly secrets of its former star, Betty Boop. What starts as a routine investigation quickly spirals into a blood-soaked nightmare as the team faces off against a murderous Boop, hellbent on revenge. Devanny Pinn stars as the titular character, alongside a cast that includes Katisha Shaw, Spencer Breslin, Eva Hamilton, and Colton Tran.

Jessica Russo, COO of VMI, shared her excitement about the project, saying, “Boop’s dark history is extremely grim, but this telling allows her to get her power back. A true testament to feminism led by a predominantly female team.” Producer Jarrett Furst added, “When I learned this cartoon was entering the public domain, I knew there was something special waiting to happen. Get ready for a wildly violent, ridiculously fun ride… and trust me, this is only the beginning.”

For those unfamiliar, Betty Boop first appeared in the 1930s as a flirty, jazz-loving cartoon character. Created by Max Fleischer, she became a symbol of the Roaring Twenties, known for her high-pitched voice, iconic catchphrase “Boop-Oop-a-Doop,” and unapologetic charm. Over the decades, Betty has remained a pop culture icon, but Boop marks her first foray into the horror genre.

With its mix of nostalgia, gore, and feminist undertones, Boop promises to be a unique addition to the growing trend of horror adaptations of classic characters. Whether you’re a fan of Betty’s original antics or just love a good scare, this film is one to watch.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy's FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Salt-N-Pepa Takes Shot At "The Industry" Over Streaming Rights

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Local

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Entertainment

Diddy’s New Prison Job: Working in the Chapel at Fort Dix

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close